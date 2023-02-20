Home / Cricket / 'Consider him one of the top batters in world...': Harbhajan's blunt reaction to KL Rahul's removal from vice-captaincy

'Consider him one of the top batters in world...': Harbhajan's blunt reaction to KL Rahul's removal from vice-captaincy

cricket
Published on Feb 20, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave a rather blunt reaction to Rahul's removal from the vice-captaincy post, admitting that it hints towards the opener getting excluded for the third match against the Aussies.

Harbhajan Singh; KL Rahul
Harbhajan Singh; KL Rahul
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India opener KL Rahul might have the backing of captain Rohit Sharma, who reminded critics of his potential, but BCCI's selection committee on Sunday seemed to have responded to the batter's poor run of form amid the rising criticism by removing him from his vice-captaincy post. There was no official announcement made, but response was noticeable from the squad announcement for the final two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave a rather blunt reaction to Rahul's removal from the vice-captaincy post, admitting that it hints towards the opener getting excluded for the third match against the Aussies.

BCCI released no statement on the matter neither was such mentioned in the squad announcement release on Sunday evening. But the 'VC' tag, which was present beside Rahul's name in the India squad list for the first two Tests, was absent. BCCI however did not mention any replacement for Rahul.

The response from the BCCI came amid rising criticism of Rahul's batting. In the series so far, he has managed only 38 runs and averages 17 in the last 10 innings with just one half-century knock.

ALSO READ: 'Undeserving KL Rahul, SKY still there. BCCI's a joke': Selectors shamed over Sarfaraz snub for IND's 3rd, 4th AUS Tests

Reacting to a query on whether India should move on from Rahul in the third Test, Harbhajan, in conversation with India Today, admitted that with Rahul being removed from his role as deputy to Rohit, it is likely that in-form Shubman Gill would find a place in the India XI.

“Yes because he is longer the vice-captain now. The team was just announced now and I feel the reason why he hasn't been named the vice-captain is because Shubman Gill will be picked for the next match over KL Rahul. Gill has been in terrific form of late, in ODIs and T20Is. He became the super hero and I feel he will definitely get the chance. Also for Rahul, his dismissal today clearly shows that he is going through a rough time. He has a lot of quality and his a big player but his numbers could have been a lot better,” he said.

Harbhajan feels that Rahul should take time off from international cricket and look towards domestic appearances to regain his rhythm.

“I consider him as one of the top batters in world cricket, let alone the Indian team. I think it will be good for KL Rahul to take come time off and play some domestic cricket, try and score runs and get his confidence back up. Then bring him back, he is a quality player, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team india vs australia kl rahul harbhajan singh + 2 more
indian cricket team india vs australia kl rahul harbhajan singh + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out