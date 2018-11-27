‘Considered committing suicide after IPL spot-fixing row,’ reveals Sreesanth in Bigg Boss

Former India cricketer Sreesanth revealed in an episode of Bigg Boss that he considered committing suicide after the IPL spot-fixing controversy broke out in 2013. The fast bowler along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were accused of spot-fixing following a match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the sixth edition of the cash-rich league.

Sreesanth said that he was accused of spot-fixing for a sum of Rs 10 lakh. Even though Sreesanth was acquitted by a Delhi court in 2015, the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI remained. The former Kerala cricketer expressed that thoughts of suicide ran through his head at that time. He was depressed about seeing his career fall apart. The 35-year-old stated he was innocent and didn’t take part in any corrupted activity.

The paceman broke down and said that if his son starts playing cricket, he won’t be able to watch him play, since the former cricketer is not allowed to enter a cricket field.

READ | No County cricket for Sreesanth as Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to decide on ban appeal

When Colors TV posted a sneak peek into Sreesanth’s conversation with the Bigg Boss contestants on Instagram, former Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra shrugged off the claims with a comment saying “epic” alongside a laughing emoji.

Sreesanth tried to play cricket outside India, but the Supreme Court rejected the fast bowler’s plea for being allowed to play County cricket in May. After being out of the game, Sreesanth has tried his hand in politics and films.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 15:44 IST