Coronavirus: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya play cricket indoors - Watch

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:00 IST

The Pandya brothers - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya - are making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown as they are spending time at home. Both brothers were supposed to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the tournament was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. In a video posted by Krunal on Twitter, they were filmed playing cricket with his family members. The caption read - “We can have fun indoors too Smiling face with smiling eyes Please stay home and be safe everyone Hugging face @hardikpandya7”.

We can have fun indoors too 😊 Please stay home and be safe everyone 🤗 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

Earlier, they urged the people to stay at home to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Pandya brothers said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting action across the world had been stopped including the 13th edition of the IPL. The tournament has been suspended till April 15.

The country is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has a global impact.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1,024 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 27 fatalities have been reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

(With ANI inputs)