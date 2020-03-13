Coronavirus outbreak: England cricketers playing in PSL 2020 set to make hasty exits - Report

cricket

Amid coronavirus threat, England cricketers participating in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League are reportedly set to leave for home before the conclusion of the tournament. The PSL is being played in Lahore and Karachi and still have 10 days to go but according to media reports, England stars like Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan are set to leave for their home nation soon.

The Daily Mail report also suggested that PSL officials are organising a flight for the cricketers to return to England. Despite the impending exit of England stars, the tournament will go on as schedule but the matches will be played without fans in the stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hold the remaining matches of PSL behind closed doors after the spread of novel coronavirus. The majority number of positive COVID 19 cases have been recorded in Karachi and the Sindh province.

“Following developments in the past 24 hours, the PCB has decided to take a pro-active approach and put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health and safety of all those who will be involved in upcoming matches,” PCB CEO, Wasim Khan said on Thursday.

“All matches at the NSK will now be held in front empty stadium,” he said. The PCB had decided to go ahead with the five PSL matches in Karachi after getting advice from the Sindh government and Thursday’s match saw a large turn out at the National Stadium.

The PCB also advised all team members to avoid handshakes and fans have been urged not to approach players for autographs and selfies. The teams have also been requested to limit public appearances. Khan said the decision was taken on advise of the Sindh government.

((With PTI Inputs))