Coronavirus outbreak: Spectator at India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:52 IST

A spectator who attended the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on May 8 has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19), confirmed the Melbourne Cricket Ground management.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron’s diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42,” said The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a statement.

The person is believed to have been seated in N42 in Women’s T20 World Cup final which hosts Australia won after beating India by 85 runs. The authorities, however stated that the risk of him infecting others was low.

“The DHHS recommends that those who were seated in N42 at Sunday’s event should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional,” the statement added.

A record number of people attended the India vs Australia women’s T20 World Cup Final on Sunday. ICC announced that 86,174 people attended the India vs Australia final at the MCG. This is a record for a women’s sporting event in Australia while also becoming the most attended women’s cricket match in the history of the sport.

A lot was expected from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side but as fate would have it, the India women’s cricket team perhaps reserved their worst performance of the Women’s T20 World Cup for the final. They were outplayed in all three departments, to say the least as hosts Australia won their fifth T20 World Cup title after beating India by a whopping 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The gap between the two sides was so big that the win predictor never climbed up to more than 20% in India’s favour in the entire duration of the final.

Batting first, Australia posted 184 for 4 – their highest score of the World Cup as the Indian bowlers had no answers to the assault of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. And even when they did, the fielders let them down. Both Healy and Mooney were dropped inside the powerplay. Healy, who was on 9 when she was dropped by Shafali Verma, went on to score 75 off just 39 balls while Mooney, dropped on 8, batted through the innings with an unbeaten 78.

In reply, the Indian batters were no good. Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen ran through the visitors’ batting line-up to bowl them out for 99.