Coronavirus pandemic: ‘The right step’ - Sachin Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move amid Covid-19 threat

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:02 IST

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to contain coronavirus pandemic in the country. Coronavirus has so far claimed lives of more than 9000 people worldwide while more than 200000 have been infected by the virus. Addressing the nation, PM Modi spoke on the importance of social distancing in times of a pandemic, and asked people to observe a “Janata curfew” on March 22. Tendulkar took to social media and lauded the move by highlighting the significance of being at home in these unprecedented times.

Tendulkar’s post read: “Janta Curfew is the idea step in keeping ourselves prepared for any eventuality. Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has rightly said that all of us should the fight against Covid-19 seriously. Let’s do our bit and stay at home to protect ourselves and others.

#JantaCurfew is the right step in keeping ourselves prepared for any eventuality.



Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji has rightly said that all of us should take the fight against COVID-19 very seriously.



Let’s do our bit and stay at home to protect ourselves and others. https://t.co/k7mbkWaQrM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2020

In the 30-minutes television address, which began at 8 pm, the Prime Minister started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” PM Modi said.

He also made urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and presented made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies. “I promise you that there will not be a shortage of milk, food, medicines and other essential supplies. This supply will never be stopped, so there is no need to hoard stuff,” said the Prime Minister.