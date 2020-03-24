Coronavirus: Ravichandran Ashwin hails PM Modi’s 21-day lockdown move

cricket

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day pan India lockdown starting from March 24 midnight, senior India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the move, saying we need to stay indoors for this time frame to beat the deadly coronavirus.

“3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions,” Ashwin said in a tweet.

3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 24, 2020

The PM announced on Tuesday that a nationwide three-week lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight will be adhered to by all states and union territories.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

He also said many powerful countries in the world have become helpless, regardless of their efforts. He once again reiterated that social distancing is the only way to deal with this deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 500 in India, so far.

This is his second address to the nation regarding coronavirus. In his first address he urged Indians to observe ‘Janata Curfew’.