‘Coronavirus will leave more people bankrupt than dead’ - Shoaib Akhtar

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:14 IST

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has been extremely vocal in recent times about the coronavirus outbreak which has already taken over 40,000 lives across the world. The former Pakistani speedster has released multiple videos in recent days to express his views on the global outbreak of COVID-19. In one of the videos, he asked people in Pakistan to stop eating junk food and adapt good eating habits. In the same video, he criticised “internet doctors” for spreading misinformation.

In another video, Akhtar slammed Pakistani people for not understanding the gravity of coronavirus pandemic and treating it as ‘holiday or picnic’ time. He also released a video in which he took a dig at China and appealed to them to endorse a healthy lifestyle.

Now, in a tweet, Akhtar further spoke about the damage that will be caused by COVID-19 pandemic and said that the disease will leave people bankrupt. “This Corona virus pandemic is going to leave more people bankrupt than dead,” Akhtar tweeted on Tuesday.

This Corona virus pandemic is going to leave more people bankrupt than dead. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 31, 2020

Akhtar’s remarks came on the same day the United Nations, in their latest trade report, said that The world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of trillions of dollars of global income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spelling serious trouble for developing countries with the likely exception of India and China.

With two-thirds of the world’s population living in developing countries facing unprecedented economic damage from the coronavirus crisis, the UN is calling for a USD 2.5 trillion rescue package for these nations.

