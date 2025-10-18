Couple goes berserk after getting Virat Kohli's autograph, India legend's aura hits Australia

Virat Kohli might be in the dusk of his international career, but that has taken nothing away from the appeal and fan following he commands. Two scenes outside the Optus Stadium exemplified Virat Kohli’s enduring appeal in the lead-up to the first ODI in Perth. The first of these scenes featured India’s number 18 signing caps, shirts, and phone cases for a gathered crowd. The second captured a young couple overwhelmed with emotion after securing an autograph, embracing as though they had achieved a significant milestone. Virat Kohli signing autographs outside the Optus Stadium(@Trend_VKohli/x.com)

The incidents occurred on the eve of the opening ODI, where the return of Kohli and Rohit Sharma transformed routine practice sessions into substantial fan gatherings. Multiple video clips from outside Optus Stadium and the team hotel documented Virat Kohli dedicating time to autographs and photographs. A couple of days earlier, a video clip of a child running in circles after obtaining Virat’s signature went viral, showing the craze of the player among fans, irrespective of age.

Stardom of Kohli

These fan interactions have developed a recognizable pattern. Security personnel establish a perimeter while numerous fans raise their mobile devices simultaneously. Kohli still carries the aura and maintains steady engagement.

The fan encounters in Perth have become a regular occurrence in the tour, with multiple clips of Kohli signing IPL and national team merchandise for his fans.

Notably, this series represents more than standard bilateral competition. It functions as the first substantial preparation block toward 2027, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma reunited alongside a younger core of players operating under new-era scrutiny. The demographic of Perth, including expatriate Indians, travelling supporters, and local residents, has created an active congregation point at the stadium forecourt.

Additional footage captured by ground reporters showed Kohli accommodating fan requests following practice sessions at the Optus Stadium. The emotional response from the couple whose embrace is going viral on social media demonstrated the personal significance these interactions hold for the supporters who have awaited his return.

As the first ODI approaches, the anticipation has reached its peak, with fans who secured autographs now preparing to watch Kohli translate that star power into on-field performance.