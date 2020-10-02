Courtney Walsh named West Indies women head coach

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:11 IST

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh has been appointed head coach of the West Indies women’s team, the sport’s national governing body said.

Walsh, 57, will take charge of the team until the end of 2022 and oversee their run in the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Walsh, who is West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in tests with 519 wickets in 132 matches, had worked on a short-term contract with the women’s team at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies,” Walsh said in a statement.

“The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture.

“We have some fantastic players in the West Indies, and it will be my duty and focus to help the women to develop their talents and achieve the goals we are going to be setting together.”

Walsh also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh men’s team and as a West Indies selector.