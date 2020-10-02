e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Courtney Walsh named West Indies women head coach

Courtney Walsh named West Indies women head coach

Walsh, 57, will take charge of the team until the end of 2022 and oversee their run in the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Women’s T20 World Cup.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
File image of Courtney Walsh.
File image of Courtney Walsh. (Getty Images)
         

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh has been appointed head coach of the West Indies women’s team, the sport’s national governing body said.

Walsh, 57, will take charge of the team until the end of 2022 and oversee their run in the Women’s Cricket World Cup and the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Walsh, who is West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in tests with 519 wickets in 132 matches, had worked on a short-term contract with the women’s team at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies,” Walsh said in a statement.

“The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture.

“We have some fantastic players in the West Indies, and it will be my duty and focus to help the women to develop their talents and achieve the goals we are going to be setting together.”

Walsh also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh men’s team and as a West Indies selector.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
‘Jungle raj’: TMC leaders stopped from meeting Hathras victim’s kin
‘Jungle raj’: TMC leaders stopped from meeting Hathras victim’s kin
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress signals prolonged protests against Modi government
On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress signals prolonged protests against Modi government
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In