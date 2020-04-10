COVID-19 lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

cricket

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy.

“Thankyou,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown.He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month.

“There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below!,” Apnalaya tweeted from their official handle.

To which, Tendulkar replied, “My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.”