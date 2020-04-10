e-paper
Home / Cricket / COVID-19 lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

COVID-19 lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

“Thankyou,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown.He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month.

cricket Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy.

“There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below!,” Apnalaya tweeted from their official handle.

To which, Tendulkar replied, “My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.”

