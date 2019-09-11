CPL 2019: Chris Gayle’s 62-ball 116 in vain as Patriots complete second-highest T20 run-chase ever

cricket

Veteran Windies batsman Chris Gayle’s ton went in vain as Jamaica Tallawahs lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by four wickets in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday. In total, 37 sixes were hit during the contest, which is a joint record in this format while Patriots’ chase is the second-highest chase in T20 history. Courtesy of this record-breaking victory, Patriots won their first match of ongoing edition of CPL while Tallawahs have lost both their opening two encounters.

Batting first, Gayle smashed 116 runs off 62 deliveries and it included seven boundaries and 10 massive sixes. This was Gayle’s 22nd century in T20 cricket and he extended his lead the top of the pile. Moreover, Gayle’s heroics powered Tallawahs to the highest-score in the history of CPL — 241/4 in 20 overs.

Most centuries in T20 cricket:

22: Chris Gayle

8: Michael Klinger

7: David Warner/ Brendon McCullum/ Aaron Finch/ Luke Wright

6: Rohit Sharma/ Shane Watson

But this record stayed for merely hours as Patriots overhauled the target in just 18.5 overs. Opener Devon Thomas (71 off 40 balls) and Evin Lewis (53 off 18 balls) set the tone for the chase with a boundary filled start while Laurie Evans (41 off 20), Fabian Allen (37 off 15) and Shamarh Brooks (27 off 15) chipped in with handy contributions to take the team over the line.

Evin Lewis was named match of the match for the fastest half-century (17 balls) in CPL history. During the post-match press conference, Lewis stated this victory meant a lot to him as the team were chasing a huge score.

“It means a lot to me, chasing 240-odd. I had to execute my skills well today,” Lewis said. “I had a good start when I went out there. Thought I’d keep it simple trying to chase a big score, just believed in my ability and it paid off.”

“The guys are high on confidence now after coming from a couple of losses in the first couple of games,” he added.

