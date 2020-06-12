e-paper
CPL confirms plans to stage tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago

The tournament will be played, subject to government approval, between August 18 and September 10.

cricket Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
         

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) operations manager Michael Hall has confirmed the plans of holding the tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago saying that it is the ‘most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus’.

“Should the tournament take place it will take place entirely in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus - recording just one new case since April 30 and just 117 total cases overall,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Hall as saying in an update sent to various stakeholders.

“One of the consequences the COVID-19 pandemic will have is that the CPL will be played behind closed doors in 2020. We were therefore faced with the very difficult decision of whether to play the tournament at all,” he added.

The tournament will be played, subject to government approval, between August 18 and September 10.

“We have taken the decision to stage the tournament (subject to final approval from the government of Trinidad & Tobago, which we expect next week). I can advise that the tournament period will be from August 1 to September 12, with the first matches on August 18 and the final on September 10,” Hall said.

Moreover, the top-paid players are expected to accept a salary cut of up to 30 percent, compared to 2019 levels.

However, there will be no salary cut for players below the USD 20,000 bracket, ESPNcricinfo reported. (ANI)

