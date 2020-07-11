e-paper
Home / Cricket / CPL to be played in Trinidad and Tobago as organisers get government’s nod

CPL to be played in Trinidad and Tobago as organisers get government’s nod

Though international cricket has already begun, CPL will be the first T20 league to take place after the Covid-19-forced break.

cricket Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Press Trust of India
The 2020 CPL will start from August 18.
The entire Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 10 as the organisers got the approval from the local government. Though international cricket has already begun, CPL will be the first T20 league to take place after the Covid-19-forced break.

Strict safety procedures will be in place for the tournament to minimise the risk of virus transmission to the local population and among those who will be travelling to Trinidad and Tobago from overseas. All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country.

“Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad,” said the CPL in a statement.

Teams and officials will be put into “households” where social distancing will need to be in place. There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed.

“However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms,” the statement read. “All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure.”

The CPL will feature overseas and Caribbean players including Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard. The Caribbean has been among the least affected region by the COVID-19 pandemic with Trinidad and Tobago reporting 133 cases so far.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Am not a remote control, Sharad Pawar tells ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece
Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren test negative for Covid-19
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Live: Exclusive interview of Nitin Gadkari, Road-Highways & MSME minister
