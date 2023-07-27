Crash course preps for ODI World Cup becoming the norm

We've entered the home stretch, the ODI World Cup in India is around the corner and teams are entering the final stage of preparations. India, the host nation, have three more series to play – the Asia Cup (5 possible ODIs) and three ODIs against Australia following the West Indies series. But the timelines to pick squads for the World Cup, which begins on October 5, are so tight, they may be left with just enough time to fine-tune tactics, not combinations in September. PREMIUM India's Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others(ANI)

So, while West Indies cricket is at its lowest ebb after failing to qualify for the World Cup, these matches are also India’s last real opportunity to experiment.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul still on the mend after long injury layoffs, the middle-order doesn't have a settled look and India will hope that there are no hiccups to fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s return. But you wouldn’t fault the selectors for feeling nervous before the home World Cup. That being said, other title contenders like Australia, England and Pakistan will go into the big event with even lesser games to prepare.

CRICKET’S ALTERED REALITY

The cricket landscape has changed quite dramatically from the last time (2011) an ODI World Cup was held in India. A combination of the T20 format gaining currency and the advent of the World Test Championship has resulted in the quadrennial ODI World Cup losing its primacy.

With the ICC earmarking a white-ball world event every year, alternating between T20 and ODI cricket, and continuing clashes with T20 leagues, a shorter window of preparation is fast becoming standard practice.

India played 104 ODI matches between their failed 2007 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean and their winning campaign of 2011. It was during the fag end of this lengthy drill that Munaf Patel and Yusuf Pathan secured their berths and Rohit Sharma lost his.

Now, teams look to make do by drawing learnings from facets of play in other formats. India for example, may have to lean on Bumrah’s 4-over spells in Ireland T20Is to ease him back to international cricket.

The bilateral ODI calendar has continued to shrink. In the 2011-2015 World Cup cycle, India played 99 ODIs, between 2015-2019, the number came down to 86. In the current cycle (2019-23), they would enter the competition with only 65 matches – almost 38 % fewer to 2011.

By comparison, the other main semi-final contenders Australia, England and Pakistan would have played only 44, 43 and 36 matches respectively in the current cycle, leading up to the marquee event. In Australia and Pakistan’s case, that accounts for less than 50 % of matches that they played in 2007-2011.

Apart from playing the India ODIs, Australia have only one 5-match away series against South Africa lined up in September. That’s all the time Dave Warner will have to regain touch. Pat Cummins has featured in only 2 ODIs since the 2022 T20 World Cup. In an Ashes year, his order of priorities has been quite clear.

Defending champions England have not given undivided attention to the ODI format either. They no longer have Ben Stokes’ to wield his magic. And quite remarkably, they have lost six of the nine ODIs they have played after the 2022 T20 World Cup. Jos Buttler’s men have 7 more ODIs to come – 4 against New Zealand and 3 against Ireland; all at home, leading up to the mega event.

Pakistan will be playing Afghanistan at a neutral venue in the sub-continent, then head to the Asia Cup where they are likely to feature in 5 possible ODIs. Their captain Babar Azam is also scheduled to hop onto some T20 franchise action in Sri Lanka after the ongoing Test series.

The cricket calendar chaotic as it is, India’s count of bilateral ODIs between the two world events (2022 T20 World Cup-2023 ODI World Cup) is the highest with 26 matches. England and Pakistan would have played 16 matches each and Australia, only 14.