‘Credit goes to CSK and Mahi bhai’: Shivam Dube thanks Dhoni after back-to-back blistering fifties vs Afghanistan

Team India's star all-rounder Shivam Dube produced an incredible outing on Sunday during the second T20I against Afghanistan. Coming to bat at no.4, Dube finished with 63, not out in just 32 balls, as India successfully chased down Afghanistan's 172, all out with 26 balls remaining. The 30-year-old all-rounder has enjoyed terrific outings in the series so far; in the first match in Mohali, Dube picked two wickets in as many overs and also displayed strong composure in remaining unbeaten on 60, steering India to a convincing win. India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. (ANI)

On Sunday, Dube remained unbeaten yet again, ensuring he finished the run-chase for the side after Rohit Sharma (0) and comeback man Virat Kohli (29) were dismissed early. He forged a 92-run stand with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (64), effectively taking the game away from Afghanistan.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Dube's career has been on a significant rise since Chennai Super Kings roped him in during the Indian Premier League auction in 2022. While he did enjoy a decent outing in that season -- smashing 289 runs in 11 games -- Dube had a brilliant 2023 with the Super Kings. He breached the 400-run mark for the first time in the IPL, scoring 418 runs in 16 matches, thus playing an important role in steering the side to a record-equalling fifth title.

Following his match-winning knock for India in the second T20I, Dube, in a chat with broadcaster JioCinema, spoke in detail about CSK's contribution to reviving his career. Dube stated that the senior members of the Super Kings, including captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming, played a major role in boosting his confidence.

"This credit goes to the CSK team and Mahi bhai. I always had the game, but what CSK do is take out that game from a player. So, they have given me that confidence. They told me that I could score runs in IPL and that they believed in me. The likes of Hussey and Fleming said they had faith in me and that I could do what they wanted," Dube said.

"When I was with CSK, he (MS Dhoni) told me that I had the capability to bat well. But he told me to be smart. So, I focussed on my limitations and what I could do well."

With consistent performances for the side, Dube continues to make a strong case for his inclusion in the squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled in June later this year.