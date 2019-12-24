Cricket Australia announce ODI team of decade, 3 Indians included, MS Dhoni named captain

cricket

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:57 IST

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been named as the captain of Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the decade. This side was announced Cricket Australia on Tuesday and it features Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two other Indians.

“The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India’s one-day side. Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India’s ultimate finisher with the bat,” said Cricket Australia about Dhoni.

“Dhoni’s average of more than 50 is undoubtedly boosted by the fact 49 of his innings were unbeaten. But on the 28 occasions he has been not out in a run chase this decade, India have lost only three times. And his work behind the stumps has rarely let him or his bowlers down,” it further added.

One of India’s most-decorated captain, Dhoni has represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps. He is the only captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

The CA’s ODI team includes Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.

Meanwhile, Kohli was named captain of Cricket Australia’s Test team of the decade.

Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga.

Cricket Australia’s Test team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson.