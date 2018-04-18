Cricket Australia denies reports of Justin Langer’s appointment as head coach

Cricket Australia (CA) says reports claiming Justin Langer will replace Darren Lehmann as the national team’s head coach are premature.

On Wednesday, the West Australian said former Australia opener Langer will be the man to succeed Lehmann, who stepped down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal despite being cleared of having any knowledge of the plot.

CA confirmed a board meeting has been scheduled for Friday, but insisted the appointment of a new head coach will only be discussed rather than ratified.

READ | County cricket lifeline for Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft?

A CA spokesperson said: “The process to be undertaken for the appointment of a new Australian men’s head coach will be discussed and agreed at the CA board meeting this Friday.

“No appointment has been made, and nor will any candidate be put to the board for ratification on Friday.

“We expect to have a clearer understanding of the approach and appointment timelines following this meeting.”

READ | Cricket South Africa condoles demise of legendary fielder Colin Bland

Langer stepped in to coach his country for a tour of the West Indies in 2016 and emerged as favourite for the top job following Lehmann’s resignation.

The 47-year-old Western Australia and Perth Scorchers coach last week said he would have a big decision to make if he was offered the role.

“If the opportunity came up, there would be a lot to consider,” he said.

“The complication is that I love my job. I love my job here. I love being on the board of the West Coast Eagles [Australian rules football team]. I love being with my family all the time.

READ | IPL 2018: How Krunal Pandya is better than Hardik Pandya, Sunil Gavaskar explains

“[Coaching Australia] would mean [travelling] 11 months of the year. I love working at the WACA, and working with the Scorchers. My family is all in Perth. I am a Perth boy and I love being home. So that’s why it is complicated.

“I’m also involved with five or six charities here in WA. And walking away from all that is not that easy to do.”

CA chief executive James Sutherland said there would be no rush to make an appointment after Lehmann opted to walk away.

Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months after admitting to trying to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa last month.

Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia’s captain and vice-captain, were given one-year suspensions by CA for their part in the Cape Town fiasco, with Lehmann stepping down soon after.