Cricket Australia postpones West Indies T20 matches

Cricket Australia postpones West Indies T20 matches

Australia were to play West Indies in three matches in Queensland from Oct. 6-9 but the nations’ cricket boards decided to put them off.

cricket Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:59 IST
MELBOURNE
Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the Twenty20 series against the Caribbeans scheduled in October.

Australia were to play West Indies in three matches in Queensland from Oct. 6-9 but the nations’ cricket boards decided to put them off in the wake of the ICC’s decision to postpone the T20 World Cup, CA said in a statement.

(More details awaited)

