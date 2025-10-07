Cricketer who never kept wickets picked as wicketkeeper on Delhi official's insistence, sacked after president objects

In yet another embarrassment for the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), a glaring selection controversy has come to light ahead of the BCCI’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy. An opening batter with no experience as a wicketkeeper was allegedly included in the Delhi U19 squad as the team’s second keeper — all under pressure from a senior DDCA official. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

The 23-member squad announced on October 3 featured Abhiraj Gagan Singh as the primary wicketkeeper. However, the second wicketkeeper slot, listed at number 22 in the squad sheet, was filled by a player who, according to internal complaints, “doesn’t keep wickets at all,” according to a Dainik Jagran report.

What followed was a swift backlash within the association. Several DDCA officials flagged the issue directly to President Rohan Jaitley, expressing concern over the improper inclusion and hinting at possible favouritism. Upon learning that the player was included not on merit but on recommendation, Jaitley acted immediately.

The president ordered the player's removal from the squad and approved the inclusion of a genuine wicketkeeper in his place. The corrected team has since left for Ranchi, where the Vinoo Mankad Trophy begins on October 9.

Selection Under Pressure, Not Selector's Fault

Insiders maintain that selectors were not at fault in this incident. Instead, the blame is being directed at a senior DDCA official who allegedly exerted pressure to push the non-wicketkeeping batter into the team, labeling him as a backup wicketkeeper.

"When someone is included as a wicketkeeper despite not having any credentials for the role, it’s obvious there is a larger reason or influence at play," said a source familiar with the development.

The controversy did not stop there. Two more changes had to be made to the squad. One player was dropped due to discrepancies in submitted documents, while another had to be left out for undisclosed reasons.

Officials Attending Selection Meetings Despite Lokpal Orders

The issue has also reignited concerns about governance and transparency in the DDCA. Despite an explicit order from the association’s Lokpal (Ombudsman) last year prohibiting DDCA officials from sitting in selection committee meetings, both Secretary Ashok Sharma and Joint Secretary Amit Grover reportedly attended the recent U19 selection meeting chaired by Ashu Dani.

This is in direct violation of the Lokpal’s interim order dated September 22, 2023, which was issued after a similar breach involving former secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma.

DDCA member Suresh Kumar Sharma had written to President Jaitley as early as September 28, reminding him of the Lokpal’s directive that no DDCA office-bearer was to be present in selection committee meetings to ensure unbiased team selection.

Despite this, the pattern appears to have repeated itself, raising questions about whether internal politics continue to influence team selection and undermine fairness in Delhi cricket.

A Recurring Pattern?

While the timely intervention by Rohan Jaitley may have corrected a flawed selection this time, the episode highlights ongoing issues within the DDCA’s administration — including conflicts of interest, questionable selection processes, and disregard for governance orders.

With the Delhi U19 team now in Ranchi for the national tournament, the spotlight shifts to the players. But the association’s credibility, once again, finds itself under scrutiny.