Dec 18 - India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called time on his international career, announcing his retirement after the third test against Australia finished in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday. Cricket-Reaction to Ashwin announcing retirement

Following are quotes and reactions to his announcement.

GAUTAM GAMBHIR, INDIA HEAD COACH

"The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world."

VIRAT KOHLI, FORMER INDIA CTAIN

"I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me.

"I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you Ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket."

HARBHAJAN SINGH, FORMER INDIA SPINNER

"Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now."

IRFAN PATHAN, FORMER INDIA BOWLING ALL-ROUNDER

"Retiring as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in test cricket is nothing short of monumental. Combine that with his invaluable batting contributions, and you get one of the game’s solid all-rounders."

DINESH KARTHIK, FORMER INDIA BATTER

"A GOAT retires. Well done on what's been an outstanding career. Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU."

MICHAEL VAUGHAN, FORMER ENGLAND TEST CTAIN

"Thanks Ashwin ... Have loved watching you play for India."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.