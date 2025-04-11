‘Criticise MS Dhoni, but don't…’: Irfan Pathan sends bold warning to fans as India legend takes over as CSK skipper

MS Dhoni has taken over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy for the first time since their IPL 2023 title-winning campaign. The move comes after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remaining games due to a fractured elbow. The decision was revealed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming in the pre-match CSK vs KKR press conference. Irfan Pathan had some advice for fans as MS Dhoni takes over as CSK skipper.

Dhoni will begin his third stint as CSK skipper, having done so previously when Ravindra Jadeja had been appointed as captain, against KKR on Friday, in Chennai.

‘Criticise MS Dhoni…. but …’: Irfan Pathan

Speaking ahead of the match, former cricketer Irfan Pathan had a word of warning for cricket fans, and asked to criticise players like Dhoni, but with numbers and also with respect. He advised fans to not cross the line while criticising someone like Dhoni, due to his glittering resume for both country and IPL team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India player said, “I have something to tell everyone. Criticise Dhoni, criticise him with numbers in a straightforward and direct manner. MS Dhoni doesn't want that he doesn't perform, he doesn't want that. We criticise big players and we should, and I feel how fans criticise, they should do it if some player is not performing. They are the biggest stakeholders, and they have the utmost right, but they should not disrespect someone, they should not cross that line.”

“MS Dhoni is a big player, a champion cricketer, he is a former India captain, under his captaincy the team won a lot of trophies, and he is a match-winner. He is not a match-winner now, he can't win matches now, yes, we should criticise that but the memes I see on social media, please don't do that. Talk with numbers, I will also support you, we will also criticise, but with respect and that's my advice to all of you,” he added.

In IPL 2022, Dhoni had to take over in similar circumstances as Jadeja was removed from the role after CSK had a disappointing start, losing almost all their fixtures in the first half of the season.