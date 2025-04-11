Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Criticise MS Dhoni, but don't…’: Irfan Pathan sends bold warning to fans as India legend takes over as CSK skipper

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 11, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Irfan Pathan warned fans to not disrespect MS Dhoni as he takes over as CSK captain once again, due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's IPL 2025 season-ending injury.

MS Dhoni has taken over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy for the first time since their IPL 2023 title-winning campaign. The move comes after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remaining games due to a fractured elbow. The decision was revealed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming in the pre-match CSK vs KKR press conference.

Irfan Pathan had some advice for fans as MS Dhoni takes over as CSK skipper.
Irfan Pathan had some advice for fans as MS Dhoni takes over as CSK skipper.

Dhoni will begin his third stint as CSK skipper, having done so previously when Ravindra Jadeja had been appointed as captain, against KKR on Friday, in Chennai.

Also Read: ‘MS Dhoni still world’s best keeper-batter, not just in IPL; Rohit Sharma one proper hit away from centuries': Clarke

‘Criticise MS Dhoni…. but …’: Irfan Pathan

Speaking ahead of the match, former cricketer Irfan Pathan had a word of warning for cricket fans, and asked to criticise players like Dhoni, but with numbers and also with respect. He advised fans to not cross the line while criticising someone like Dhoni, due to his glittering resume for both country and IPL team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India player said, “I have something to tell everyone. Criticise Dhoni, criticise him with numbers in a straightforward and direct manner. MS Dhoni doesn't want that he doesn't perform, he doesn't want that. We criticise big players and we should, and I feel how fans criticise, they should do it if some player is not performing. They are the biggest stakeholders, and they have the utmost right, but they should not disrespect someone, they should not cross that line.”

“MS Dhoni is a big player, a champion cricketer, he is a former India captain, under his captaincy the team won a lot of trophies, and he is a match-winner. He is not a match-winner now, he can't win matches now, yes, we should criticise that but the memes I see on social media, please don't do that. Talk with numbers, I will also support you, we will also criticise, but with respect and that's my advice to all of you,” he added.

In IPL 2022, Dhoni had to take over in similar circumstances as Jadeja was removed from the role after CSK had a disappointing start, losing almost all their fixtures in the first half of the season.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs DC Live, MS Dhoni on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs DC Live, MS Dhoni on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / ‘Criticise MS Dhoni, but don't…’: Irfan Pathan sends bold warning to fans as India legend takes over as CSK skipper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On