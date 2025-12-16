CSK break auction records with INR 28.40 crore uncapped ‘hidden gems’ in Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

In a historic IPL 2026 auction, Chennai Super Kings made two massive uncapped signings - first buying Prashant Veer for ₹14.20 crores, and then matching that exact amount for Kartik Sharma, making them joint-holders of the record for costliest uncapped players in IPL history. Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma(X images)

Breaking the Previous Record

The previous record for most expensive uncapped Indian player was held by Avesh Khan, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crores in IPL 2022. Both Veer and Sharma's price tags shatter that mark by over 40%.

The Bidding Wars

Prashant Veer: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and SRH engaged in an intense bidding war, with the price surging past ₹6 crore and then ₹10 crore before CSK secured him at ₹14.20 crore.

Kartik Sharma: An epic four-way battle erupted between KKR, SRH, LSG and CSK, with the bid crossing ₹10 crore as both CSK and KKR remained locked in combat before CSK prevailed at the exact same price of ₹14.20 crore.

Who Are They?

Prashant Veer:

The 20-year-old left-arm spin bowling all-rounder from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh has drawn comparisons with Ravindra Jadeja. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Veer scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 169.69 and claimed nine wickets at an economy of 6.76. His performances in the UP T20 League for Noida Super Kings saw him amass 320 runs along with eight wickets across 10 matches. Having attended trials with Chennai Super Kings, who are looking to fill the void left by Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder was firmly on multiple teams' radar.

Kartik Sharma:

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan has amassed 334 runs in 12 T20s at a strike rate of 164, hitting 28 sixes. His power-hitting clips have earned admiration from the likes of Kevin Pietersen and R Ashwin. He is also very reliable behind the stumps and has been signed up by JSW, which manages several top athletes like Neeraj Chopra.

Highest Uncapped Players (ALL) in IPL History:

Prashant Veer (Indian) - ₹14.20 crore (2026)

Kartik Sharma (Indian) - ₹14.20 crore (2026)

Avesh Khan (Indian) - ₹10 crore (2022)

Krishnappa Gowtham (Indian) - ₹9.25 crore (2021)

Auqib Nabi (Indian) - ₹8.40 crore (2026) - Sold to Delhi Capitals

Riley Meredith (Overseas - Australia) - ₹8 crore (2021)

This is a landmark moment for uncapped talent in the IPL, with CSK making a bold statement by investing heavily in two young Indian prospects who could define their future, while DC also secured Jammu & Kashmir pace all-rounder Auqib Nabi for a substantial amount.