CSK breaks silence on rumours of releasing Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway ahead of IPL 2026 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, ahead of the 2026 edition, is scheduled to take place in December this year. As the marquee event on the cricket calendar approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what each franchise does when it comes to releasing and retaining players. Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions, are under the spotlight, having finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history this year. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is planning to release Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Devon Conway. CSK break silence on Sam Curran's release reports. (REUTERS)

Amid the growing chatter on social media, CSK finally decided to speak up regarding the retention rumours. One of the most popular IPL franchises updated its bio on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the speculation.

The franchise's new bio reads, "Nothing's official till you see it here."

Before updating their bio, CSK made a post, which read, “Don't worry, we've updated the bio.”

CSK have gotten INR 9.75 crore added to their auction purse after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL earlier this year.

CSK had a dismal IPL 2025 campaign after winning just 4 matches out of 14. The franchise's campaign got derailed after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the season due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.

MS Dhoni stepped in as the leader for the remainder of the season, but the maverick captain was unable to change the fortunes around. For the entire IPL 2025 campaign, Dhoni's batting position was a huge debating point as the wicketkeeper-batter came out to the middle at No.9 on two different occasions.

More details about the IPL 2026 auction

According to Cricbuzz, the IPL 2026 mini-auction is set to be held between December 13 to 15 in India. All ten franchises need to submit their final list of retentions by November 15, 2025.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is all set to enter the auction pool unless the franchise pulls off a trade at the last minute. Players such as T. Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and David Miller may also enter the pool as their respective franchises consider releasing them from the squad.

Venkatesh Iyer, the all-rounder who was picked up for INR 23.75 crore in the auction by 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), might also enter the auction.

Cameron Green is expected to be in high demand at the mini-auction, as the Australian all-rounder has attracted interest from several teams.