CSK's chop-and-change approach called out as five-time champions face big slump: 'I don't know if I'm in or out'

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in IPL, is currently experiencing a major downturn. It seems that Chepauk is no longer their fortress, as they have already suffered a couple of defeats at home in the three matches they played so far. The lack of firepower in their batting line-up has put them under the scanner over their auction strategy, where they didn't go after a big power-hitter in the middle order. The five-time champions struggled while chasing the target, which is a concerning sign for them. Chennai Super Kings have lost three out of their first four matches in IPL 2025.(PTI)

They have failed to chase 180-plus targets in their last ten attempts since 2020, which clearly exposes their batting approach, which hasn't been up to the mark.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (155.12) is the only batter in their line-up with a strike rate of over 150 in the ongoing season thus far, as he has scored 121 runs in four matches. While in the middle-order, where a team needs some firepower to up the ante, no CSK batter has crossed the 140 strike rate. MS Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, also came under the scanners for his batting position and scoring rate as he has managed 76 runs off 55 balls in four matches at a strike rate of 138.18.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer was also critical of Chennai Super Kings batting approach as he also feels that the selection calls have also put pressure on the players.

"They're losing too many wickets upfront," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show. "Whether it would be form or poor shot selection, whether it would be selection alone, and maybe throwing around too many players and those players might be feeling like, 'I don't know if I'm in or out,' and that could be something we're not used to when looking at a Chennai team. Usually, they're stable, a good decision-making team and franchise. The team is like they're a bit rattled at the moment," he added.

CSK have been known for sticking with the same combination and not making frequent chopping and changes in the past few years, but this season, it seems like they have hit the panic button quite early in the tournament.

“Looks like CSK shut shop very quickly”

Jaffer further stated that CSK's overreliance on the top order and Shivam Dube has also hampered their progress in the tournament so far.

"If their top order doesn't fire and Dube gets out, it looks like they shut shop very quickly," Jaffer said. "They feel really, really behind the game and it doesn't even look like they're trying. That approach has been the most surprising to me; it's twice in two games, where they shut shop too early. That's a major concern for CSK," he added.