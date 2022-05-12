CSK Predicted XI vs MI, IPL 2022: CSK look to continue improbable playoff bid without Ravindra Jadeja

Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have had such poor seasons that their playoff bids seemed to be over even the first time they had played each other this season. Now, it is confirmed that MI are out of the race while CSK have the most slender of all mathematical chances.

However, that too may have been handed a blow in the form of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out for the reason. Jadeja hadn't been at his potent best with the ball or bat this season but the fact remains that he is a key player for the side. He had missed the previous match as well but the M S Dhoni-led side would take confidence from their 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing and hope the batters build on their brilliant showing.

Opener Devon Conway is in sublime form and has hit three back-to-back half centuries. He tore apart the Delhi Capitals attack with his whirlwind 87 and would need to provide an aggressive start with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too has found form but can be more consistent. Last time when the two sides met, a vintage Dhoni, 'the best finisher' sealed the game on the last ball of the game.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Middle-order: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu,

Power-hitters: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali

Spin: Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali

Pace: Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chaudhary

CSK predicted XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chaudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Changes in playing XI: CSK are known to try and not make changes as much as possible and so it is improbable that they will make any changes considering they sauntered out to a dominant win in their last match.

