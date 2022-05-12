CSK vs MI Live Score IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings fight for survival in 'El Clasico' against Mumbai; Toss at 7 PM IST

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match Today: Chennai Super Kings take on their fiercest rivals Mumbai Indians in an inconsequential 'El Clasico' at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Four-time IPL winners Chennai have their playoff hopes hanging by a thread as a defeat tonight will eliminate them from the competition. MS Dhoni's men currently have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way. For Mumbai, all the remaining games are 'dead rubbers' and the five-time champions will hope to end their season on a positive note. Mumbai, who will be playing for pride, enter the game on the back of a 52-run drubbing to Kolkata Knight Riders where Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball with maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. The last time when Chennai and Mumbai met, a vintage Dhoni, 'the best finisher' sealed the game against Jaydev Unadkat on the last ball of the game. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates:

