CSK vs MI Live Score IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings fight for survival in 'El Clasico' against Mumbai; Toss at 7 PM IST
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: MS Dhoni's Chennai battle survival as they face bottom-placed Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma. Follow Live Score and Updates of the CSK vs MI Match Today at the Wankhede Stadium.
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match Today: Chennai Super Kings take on their fiercest rivals Mumbai Indians in an inconsequential 'El Clasico' at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Four-time IPL winners Chennai have their playoff hopes hanging by a thread as a defeat tonight will eliminate them from the competition. MS Dhoni's men currently have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way. For Mumbai, all the remaining games are 'dead rubbers' and the five-time champions will hope to end their season on a positive note. Mumbai, who will be playing for pride, enter the game on the back of a 52-run drubbing to Kolkata Knight Riders where Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball with maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. The last time when Chennai and Mumbai met, a vintage Dhoni, 'the best finisher' sealed the game against Jaydev Unadkat on the last ball of the game. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates:
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 12, 2022 05:38 PM IST
CSK vs MI IPL Scorecard: Focus on in-form Jasprit Bumrah
On the bowling front, Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah who decimated Kolkata Knight Riders with maiden IPL fifer in the previous game. The Indian quick returned 5/10 in his four overs, albeit in a losing cause.
"When you contribute with wickets it's a good feeling, but the important thing is to make the team win," said Bumrah after Mumbai were dismissed for just 113 in 17.3 overs.
-
May 12, 2022 05:31 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live CSK vs MI: Mumbai seek stability after Suryakumar Yadav's exit
Suryakumar was among the players retained by the Mumbai outfit ahead of the ongoing season. He was impressive with the bat, scoring 303 runs including three half-centuries in eight matches this year for MI.
The likes of Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh and Kieron Pollard need to turn up tonight in Surya's absence.
-
May 12, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav's absence
While Chennai have lost Jadeja, Mumbai suffered a major blow in their victory over Gujarat Titans last week. Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the season with an arm injury.
"Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury," the IPL said in a statement.
-
May 12, 2022 05:25 PM IST
CSK vs MI Score: Ishan Kishan's subdued season
Ishan Kishan has had a decent IPL so far, with 321 runs in eleven innings at an average of 32.10 and three half-centuries. But the young keeper-batter hasn't justified his ₹15.25 crore price tag so far. But Ishan has been advised his Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to not burden himself with the pressure.
"Price tag pressure will remain for a few days but then one feels the pressure then it's always good to speak to the seniors and share your worries," Ishan said.
-
May 12, 2022 05:21 PM IST
CSK vs MI IPL Scorecard: Mumbai Indians look to finish on a high
Mumbai Indians have had a terrible season this time around but they will look to put a smile on the faces of their home fans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Rohit will look to lead from the front and notch up his first big score of the season. The Mumbai leader has so far scored 200 runs in 11 games without a single half-century.
-
May 12, 2022 05:15 PM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians full squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.
-
May 12, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: A riveting contest between two successful captains
Chennai are ninth on the 10-team table while Mumbai are already eliminated. But the two skippers, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma remain figureheads of Indian cricket. Dhoni quit international cricket in 2019 but the veteran keeper-batter is still a huge crowd puller. Rohit, the current India skipper across all three formats, is a fan-favourite as well.
-
May 12, 2022 05:10 PM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score: Fans hope to see vintage MS Dhoni against Mumbai Indians
The previous game between 'El Clasico' was on a knife-edge with Chennai needing 16 runs off the last four balls from Jaydev Unadkat. It was then that a vintage MS Dhoni showed up under tremendous pressure, taking his team to a last-ball win.
Unadkat was sent over the long-off ropes for a six and Dhoni flicked the next one for a four. The Chennai talisman took a double and eventually sent the final delivery past short fine leg for a four!
-
May 12, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Spotlight on MS Dhoni
If CSK have to post a big score, as they did against Delhi Capitals, all batters will have to fire in unison. The spotlight will be on skipper Dhoni, who had produced a match-winning batting show in the previous 'El Clasico'.
-
May 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, CSK vs MI: Chennai seek wins in remaining games
A 91-run win over Delhi Capitals significantly boosted Chennai's NRR. They currently occupy the ninth spot in points table with eight points in 11 games.
-
May 12, 2022 04:58 PM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score: Chennai's emphatic win over Delhi Capitals
Ruturaj Gaikwad has also found form lately. He made 41 against Delhi as the Ruturaj-Conway pair put up a brisk 110-run stand in 11 overs. The two openers laid a solid foundation for a big total before Moeen Ali picked up three wickets to trigger Delhi's batting collapse.
-
May 12, 2022 04:56 PM IST
CSK vs MI Score: Spotlight on Chennai opener Devon Conway
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is in sublime form and has hit three straight half-centuries. He tore apart the Delhi Capitals attack with his whirlwind 87. The franchise will hope for the Kiwi player to do an encore against Mumbai Indians.
-
May 12, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates
Jadeja 'relinquished' the captaincy of the side to focus on his own game, making way for Chennai Super Kings talisman Dhoni.
Under Dhoni, CSK have notched up two games out of three and the team currently finds itself in a tricky spot. The playoffs race has heated up after Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders notched up wins.
-
May 12, 2022 04:48 PM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja's sudden exit sparks rumours
Jadeja's sudden exit has even sparked rumours of a rift with the four-time champions. He was also unfollowed by the franchise on their Instagram handle.
Chennai lost six games in their eight outings under his captaincy. Jadeja even lost his form and managed to score only 111 runs and took three wickets in these matches.
-
May 12, 2022 04:46 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Official statement from Chennai Super Kings on Ravindra Jadeja
"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," said an official statement from CSK.
-
May 12, 2022 04:45 PM IST
CSK vs MI IPL Scorecard: Ravindra Jadeja's future
While Dhoni remains the team's most heralded figure, Jadeja's future with Chennai Super Kings is currently a hot topic of debate. The 33-year-old all-rounder last month handed back the captaincy to Dhoni after he was appointed skipper at the start of the season.
He currently has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a rib injury, and pundits have started questioning his association with the yellow-clad outfit.
-
May 12, 2022 04:40 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings full squad
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
-
May 12, 2022 04:39 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni & Co look to win remaining three games
A 91-run win over Delhi Capitals would have surely given Chennai some confidence but the four-time IPL winners will look to register victories in their remaining games. They have eight points in 11 matches, and the maximum they can reach, if they win their remaining three games, is 14 points
-
May 12, 2022 04:34 PM IST
CSK vs MI Live Score: Chennai Super Kings battle for survival
Both teams have had a torrid season this year. While Mumbai are already eliminated from the top-four race, Chennai have their hopes hanging by a thread. MS Dhoni's men have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way. But a defeat tonight will blow away their playoff hopes.
-
May 12, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates
The much-anticipated game may be inconsequential when it comes to the points table but this one is for those who have a penchant for adrenaline rush. Also, the massive fan base makes the game even more interesting. Supporters expect a cracker of a game... stay tuned for live updates!
-
May 12, 2022 04:26 PM IST
CSK vs MI Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2022 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It's been a not-so-predictable season this year.
While tournament debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants claim the top two spots at the moment, Chennai and Mumbai remain at the bottom, and the two IPL heavyweights lock horns in an inconsequential 'El Clasico' tonight.
