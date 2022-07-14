CSK reunited: Suresh Raina meets MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh during 2nd ODI at Lord's; photos go viral

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was reunited with his former lieutenant Suresh Raina as the two watched India take on England in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday. During the first innings when the home side was put to bat, Raina shared pictures with Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh, who was also a part of the Chennai T20 side. India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score

Dhoni earlier was spotted interacting with the India players after the team's series-clinching win in the second T20I in Birmingham. The World Cup-winning India captain interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photos of the meet were uploaded on Twitter by the BCCI and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also posted a picture of him with the former captain.

Raina, who retired from international cricket two years ago when the pair made the mega announcement in August, wrote, “Great watching the boys in blue @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni”. Notably, Dhoni is in the United Kingdom and was recently seen enjoying a match at the Wimbledon.

Talking about the game, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed figures of 4-47 as India bowled out England for 246 inside 50 overs. The experienced bowler removed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes in a quality display of leg-spin bowling.

Chahal cleaned up Bairstow for 38 and then trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) leg before wicket. Mohammed Shami castled opposition captain Jos Buttler, who missed a straight ball to be dismissed for four runs.

Livingstone was then joined by Moeen Ali and the duo changed the momentum of the game. They stitched a 46-run partnership and brought England into the game. But Chahal struck again and dismissed Moeen Ali in the 42nd over.

Apart from Chahal's fourfer, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece, while Shami and Prasidh Krishna snared one wicket each. India lead the series 1-0 following a thumping 10-wicket win in the opening game at the Oval.

