CSK rocked by massive blow as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, frantic hunt for replacement begins

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a setback ahead of IPL 2026, with Nathan Ellis ruled out of the season. The Australian pacer was expected to play a key role in their bowling attack, making his absence a significant concern. With the tournament fast approaching, the franchise is now scrambling to find a suitable replacement, a task that won’t be straightforward at this stage. CSK’s plans disrupted as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026. (IPL/BCCI)

Ellis, who was part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, sustained a hamstring injury and is not expected to return in time for the upcoming season.

The five-time champions have acknowledged the impact of the setback, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan admitting the franchise has been hit hard and is already exploring options to fill the gap.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanthan to Sportstar.

CSK went through a forgettable 2025 campaign, struggling to find any sort of rhythm. Out of 14 matches, they managed to win just four, losing 10 and eventually finishing at the bottom of the points table. It was a season that exposed several gaps in both balance and execution.

Heading into 2026, the franchise has looked to reset with some bold calls. The biggest talking point has been the trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson coming in as part of the shake-up. It signals a shift in approach as they try to rebuild a more flexible squad.

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With MS Dhoni, now 44, set to return for another season, there is renewed hope within the camp. CSK will be keen to turn things around quickly and push for a record-extending sixth IPL title, aiming to leave behind the disappointments of the previous year.

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign in an away game against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30, before returning home to face Punjab Kings on April 4.

Here is CSK's IPL 2026 schedule: RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - March 30 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

RCB vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - April 5 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

CSK vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - April 11 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai