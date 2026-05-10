CSK rule fans' hearts despite a wobbling season: MS Dhoni's franchise winning the battle for eyeballs

Chennai Super Kings have not had a smooth TATA IPL 2026 campaign on the field, but their hold over the league’s fan imagination remains unmatched. Star Sports’ latest engagement data shows that CSK are leading both the most-watched and most-talked-about team charts till Match 43, even during a season where their cricket has not carried the authority usually associated with the franchise. Kartik Sharma and Sanju Samson celebrate after winning the IPL 2026 match against the Delhi Capitals. (PTI)

That contrast gives the numbers their real weight. CSK are not sitting at the top of the attention map because of a runaway season or a settled campaign, but because their fanbase continues to behave like one of the IPL’s most powerful broadcast assets.

CSK lead IPL 2026’s fan attention race despite uneven season According to the graphics shared by Star Sports, CSK have averaged 308 million viewers per match across TV and digital platforms till Match 43 of IPL 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are close behind with 303 million viewers per match, followed by Mumbai Indians at 293 million, Sunrisers Hyderabad at 290 million, and Kolkata Knight Riders at 280 million.

CSK also lead the broadcaster’s most-talked-about teams chart. The franchise accounted for 22 per cent of the tracked social conversations around IPL 2026 teams, just ahead of RCB’s 21 per cent. Mumbai Indians were third with 13 per cent, Sunrisers Hyderabad fourth with 10 per cent, and Kolkata Knight Riders fifth with 7 per cent.

Star Sports said the social conversation data was tracked by Distillery, its central analytics arm, which monitors fan conversations around the tournament. The two charts together offer a strong picture of the IPL’s attention economy, where some franchises can command scale even when their season is complicated.

CSK’s numbers are particularly striking because their IPL 2026 campaign has not been a procession. The franchise has spent large parts of the season trying to stay alive in the playoff race, manage fitness concerns, find balance in the XI and recover momentum after inconsistent phases. The usual aura of control has been missing for stretches, but the audience has stayed locked in.