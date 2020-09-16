e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad remains in isolation; unlikely for IPL opener against Mumbai Indians

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad remains in isolation; unlikely for IPL opener against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the India A batsman is doing “absolutely fine” but has not yet got the BCCI’s clearance to join the team’s bio-bubble.

cricket Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
         

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, remains in isolation and is unlikely to be available for the team’s IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the India A batsman is doing “absolutely fine” but has not yet got the BCCI’s clearance to join the team’s bio-bubble.

“Ruturaj has still not been cleared by the BCCI medical team and is in isolation. He is unlikely to be available for the first match. We are expecting him back in the (bubble) in the next couple of days and he is doing absolutely fine,” Viswanathan told PTI.

Also Read | Losing T20 WC final to India will hurt till my last breath: Pak opener

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus last month and two of them were players - Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing his mandatory two tests.

Gaikwad too underwent two tests on Sunday and Monday, the results of which are not known. After clearing the Covid test after the 14-day quarantine, a player is also needed to undergo a cardiovascular and lung function test to ensure he is fit to train.

Gaikwad is seen as Raina’s replacement in the team after the latter pulled out of the tournament and flew back home due to personal reasons. Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh has also withdrawn due to personal reasons.

Visawanthan said the team has not not decided on their replacements yet.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Monsoon session: Govt to hold crucial meeting with Oppn today
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
Babri case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
Babri case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30
‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant
‘No breach on hospital, cops’ end’: MSHRC on Rhea’s visit to morgue to see Sushant
‘Does not forget Muharram’: BJP leader taunts Bengal CM over no to ritual
‘Does not forget Muharram’: BJP leader taunts Bengal CM over no to ritual
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In