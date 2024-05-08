CSK star expresses frustration over lack of chances: ‘Trying to stay focused if…’

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner expressed his frustration over the lack of chances in IPL as he has played only one match this season thus far. Santner has been associated with CSK since 2018, but over the years, the combination and having an Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, in the line-up didn't allow the Kiwi star to get many chances in the XI. He has played only 16 matches in 16 matches in six seasons for them. He has picked up 14 wickets in his IPL career and scored 67 runs. Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the third spot on the points table.(IPL)

He got the chance to play against Punjab Kings this season at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. The left-arm spinner produced an economical spell of 10 runs in three wickets and claimed the crucial wicket of in-form Shashank Singh. Meanwhile, he scored 11 runs with the bat. Santner admitted that it's frustrating sometimes when he is not playing regularly, but during that time, he made sure to assist other players in the side.

“Yeah, I guess that’s the challenge of not playing all the time. It might be frustrating at times but I think, it’s trying to stay focused if you are not playing. What I try to do is help the other boys out, whether it’s at training or during the game and even have conversations with people,” Santner said on CSK’s official website.

However, the Kiwi all-rounder suggested that he always prepare himself to get ready whenever the opportunity comes for him even if he plays only two games in a season. “And then I guess when you do get your opportunity, it’s not letting the team down, it’s making sure you are ready for that whenever it comes. It’s such a long tournament. So, if it is only 2 games, I am going to try my best for those 2 games and if it’s cooler, if it’s not, I am happy it’s all about the team’s success for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, with the win over Punjab on Sunday, CSK have gone up to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. The defending champions will next face formidable Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk on Sunday.