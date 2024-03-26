CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad eye momentum

In what is expected to be a thriller, Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in their second fixture of the season, in Chennai on Tuesday. CSK began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Meanwhile, GT defeated Mumbai Indians in their season opener. Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni in action for CSK.(PTI)

Both CSK and GT have new captains in the guise of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. It was announced on the eve of the season opener that Gaikwad would replace MS Dhoni as the new skipper. Meanwhile, Gill became captain, when Hardik Pandya rejoined MI in a shock transfer before the auction last year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Rashid Khan

It is interesting to note that Gaikwad has a strong head-to-head record against Rashid Khan in the IPL. The CSK skipper has smacked 95 runs off 60 balls in seven innings against Rashid, at an average of 47.5, and a strike rate of 158.3. Only Sanju Samson (111) has registered more runs than Gaikwad against Rashid in the franchise tournament. This could be a key match-up if Gaikwad gets a good start and doesn't lose his wicket early.

GT seamers in Powerplay

Despite CSK's batting strength, GT possess a good bowling unit, which has been further reinforced by the arrival of Azmatullah Omarzai, a sensational swing bowler. Since IPL 2023, GT seamers have taken 25 wickets in the Powerplay at an economy rate of 8.35. During GT's win vs MI, Omarzai took two wickets, both of which came in the Powerplay.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana has joined CSK's squad, but it is not confirmed if he has totally recovered from his hamstring injury. So, Mustafizur Rahman, who took four wickets in his CSK debut in the season opener, is expected to lead the attack.

CSK vs GT: Head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other five times, with GT leading 3-2 in terms of head-to-head. Their latest meeting was in the IPL 2023 final, where CSK came out on top.