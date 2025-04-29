CSK's candid admission amid horrid IPL 2025 run: 'So much talent in the country, need to put time...'

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all but out of the playoffs race. The franchise have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, winning just two out of nine fixtures. Ahead of the upcoming match against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey admitted that his team needs to get better at identifying talent. CSK batting coach says the franchise needs to get better in identifying talent. (ANI)

Hussey was candid enough to admit that the franchise need to get better at scouting local talent and nurturing it. For the uninitiated, the franchise has rejuvenated the careers of players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube in the past. However, the team is constantly criticised for not backing enough young talent.

The franchise is currently trying to have a smooth transition, and the MS Dhoni-led side has already given game time to players like Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis.

"I think it's one area that we've really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things. So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we've seen them, we've had eyes on them. I mean, we get sent all the videos, packages and stuff," Hussey told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

"But to be able to actually watch them in the flesh, it does give you a bit more to go on," he added.

'We can make more informed decisions'

Hussey reckons that the management will be able to make informed decisions about the youngsters if they are able to play some practice games, as this will help them identify youngsters who relish the opportunity to thrive under pressure.

"If we can play some practice games, see the youngsters under pressure, we can make more informed decisions about the talent that we're looking at moving forward. So, it's certainly one area that I think they're putting a lot of time and effort into to make sure that we get the right talent moving forward," said Hussey.

"They're very important decisions. There's so much talent in this country, and it's about picking the right ones. We're still going to make mistakes, no question. But if we can make more informed decisions, then I think that will help the franchise moving forward," he added.

The CSK batting coach also revealed that the franchise will remain in close contact with the rookie players they have signed this season to monitor their overall progress.

"We'll keep a close eye on them when they're playing their domestic stuff as well and keep working with them. It's not just working with them for this two-and-a-half months, it's still communicating and working with them throughout the rest of the year as well, and seeing how they're going, particularly in those pressure situations, seeing what their mentality is like," said Hussey.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with just four points from nine matches. A loss against the Punjab Kings will end all mathematical possibilities for CSK to make the top four.