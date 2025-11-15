Dale Steyn overwhelmed after Bumrah, Siraj rattle South Africa’s stumps, Ravi Shastri says ‘it’s a shattering moment’

There is no better sight in world cricket rather to see a pacer rattling the stumps of a batter. Hence, it is no surprise that Dale Steyn and Ravi Shastri weren't able to keep calm after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj put on an exhibition on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Bumrah returned with figures of 5/27 while Siraj scalped two wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 159 in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ran riot on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa. (AP/ANI)

Bumrah produced an absolute ripper as the peach of a delivery castled the stumps of Proteas opening batter Ryan Rickelton (23), and the opening stand of 57 runs was broken between the left-hander and Aiden Markram.

In the second session, then Siraj got into the act as he broke through Marco Jansen's defence, sending the tall all-rounder back to the hut for a three-ball duck. Speaking about these two dismissals, Steyn said that there is no better feeling in the world than to see the stumps being rattled.

“I mean, how do you describe it? You run in, you look to hit a particular area on the pitch. In your mind, you envision this, and you let the ball go. It lands exactly where you want it to land. It goes past the bat, beats the pad and knocks the stumps out of the ground. It's just every bowler's dream,” said Steyn in a video posted by BCCI.

“Not many feelings I have had in my life that can compare to it. And it is a feeling that you could bottle and repeat again and again. That's why we do it over and over again. There is art sometimes in the bowler, too. You run in, gather the release, hits the pitch and it misses the bat and it hits the stumps. There is something beautiful about it,” he added.

‘Shattering moment’

On the other hand, former India coach Ravi Shastri called it a “shattering moment”, saying it is just the best visual of seeing the stumps going cartwheeling.

“It's the shattering moment. It's the batter's castle. And in bringing the castle down, you shatter it. It's like breaking glass. There is no greater sight in world cricket than to see a fast bowler knocking back the stumps and sending it back for a toss,” said Shastri.

Speaking of the first Test between India and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. South Africa managed just 159 as Bumrah wreaked havoc with the ball, dismissing Rickelton, Markram, Tony De Zorzi, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

However, South Africa staged a comeback on Day 2 as the side bundled out the hosts for 189, restricting India's lead to just 30. India captain Shubman Gill retired hurt due to a neck spasm and didn't come out to bat again in the first innings.