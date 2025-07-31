Dale Steyn with high expectations for Mohammed Siraj in fifth Test despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence: ‘Siraj to…’

Dale Steyn has backed Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj to perform well in the reported absence of his team’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth and final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In fact, the legendary South African bowler has made a big prediction regarding how well Siraj might come through for India in a match they enter 2-1 down in the series. Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket during India's draw at Old Trafford in the fourth Test match.(AFP)

Using his X account, Steyn tried to use his crystal ball to state that Siraj would repeat the trick he achieved at Edgbaston in the second Test match. “Siraj to take a fifer in the 5th Test,” wrote Steyn, very straightforwardly indicating what he thinks might be a decisive performance at the Oval as India try to level the series.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series, having played the three matches that he was slated for heading into this long tour of England. Bumrah’s speeds were down in the drawn fourth Test match, the wear and tear of India’s dependence on him telling as he wasn’t his usual effective self.

Siraj takes a step up in Bumrah's absence

However, Siraj has developed into something of a workhorse for the national team — no Indian player has played in more Test matches than the pacer in the 2020s decade. He is expected to be supported by the return of Akash Deep, who was missing through injury in Manchester, as well as a potential debut for Arshdeep Singh.

Siraj thus far in his career has four five-wicket hauls to his name, but has come under criticism for having an average in excess of 30 despite being a regular in the Indian Test team over the last five years. Nevertheless, Siraj has a great track record when he is asked to lead the line for India: in 15 matches through his career without Bumrah, Siraj averages 25.20, indicating why Steyn might believe he is the player who could leave the biggest impact for India.

However, at the end of a long Test tour in which he has played every match thus far, most important for Siraj will be to keep his energy and intensity up as India try to come back and level the series at 2-2.