Dane Paterson in line for debut as South Africa name unchanged squad

cricket

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:00 IST

Fast bowler Dane Paterson is in line to make his Test debut against England in the third Test at Port Elizabeth after South Africa’s selectors on Friday named an unchanged squad for the final two Tests.

Of the six squad players who did not feature in the first two Tests, only Paterson will stay with the team which lost the second Test in Cape Town by 189 runs as they head to St George’s Park.

The 30-year-old fast bowler has played four one-day internationals and eight T20Is for the Proteas but has yet to play a Test.

The other five unused squad members -- Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rudi Second -- will play for their franchises in a round of four-day matches starting on Monday.

Independent selector Linda Zondi said the released players remained “part and parcel” of the selectors’ thinking but said it was better for them to be playing first-class cricket rather than training with the Test players.

Paterson could come into the side next Thursday in place of Keshav Maharaj if the selectors go for an all-out pace attack.

The four-match World Test Championship series is tied at 1-1.

Test squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson.