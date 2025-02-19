'Darr ka mahaul': Crowd scared, New Zealand batter ducks as loud noise grips Karachi in Pakistan's Champions Trophy tie

With the start of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Karachi, an ICC tournament has returned to Pakistan for the first time in 29 years. That's almost three decades. Following the 2009 Lahore terror attacks, which led to the loss of lives and left several Sri Lankan cricketers injured, cricket in Pakistan was banned for the longest time. Pakistan had to wait six years – Zimbabwe finally toured the country for a limited-overs series – before cricket returned in any capacity as the Men in Green made Dubai and Abu Dhabi their home away from home. The security outside the National Stadium in Karachi(AP)

It took a lot of time before parity was restored. Although India still has reservations, the remaining six teams are in Pakistan to push for ICC glory. Even New Zealand, who abandoned their tour midway in 2021 due to security threats, have been in Pakistan a while, having played the recently concluded tri-series and now contesting in the Champions Trophy. However, no matter how much security has been arranged, the scars of the past continue to linger. Soon after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl, a loud noise caused by fighter jets surprised the New Zealand openers and the Karachi public.

When the Pakistan fighter jets flew over the stadium, the decibel levels were so high that Devon Conway ducked for cover before realising what caused it. As the camera turned towards the fans, a section of the crowd was visibly scared, some covering their ears and others holding their chest. "They all got scared because of the loud noise of the jets," a commentator on Hindi broadcasting duty said.

Watch the video:

What Pakistan has done to enhance security

The Pakistan government has lined up more than 12000 police personnel across Lahore and Rawalpindi to ensure that security on par during the Champions Trophy. The contingent includes 18 senior officers, 54 DSPs, 135 inspectors, 1200 upper subordinates, 10556 constables, and over 200 female police officers. Additionally, nine special charter flights have also been arranged for fans.

The Champions Trophy kicks off with defending champions Pakistan. Who can forget the final of the last edition in 2017, where, despite all odds, the Men in Green, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, dished out a 180-run hammering to India? Pakistan had comprehensively lost their league fixture to their arch-rivals; hence, when they qualified for the final, no one really gave them a chance against a red-hot Indian team. But on the day when it mattered the most, Pakistan pulled off a… well… Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman's magnificent century took Pakistan to a huge total of 338, chasing which Team India was bundled out for 158. Mohammad Amir removed the Indian top order of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to reduce them to 33/3. Hardik Pandya tried with some belligerent hitting en route to scoring 76 off 43 balls, but it was never going to be enough. Once he was gone, run out after a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, it was curtains for India.