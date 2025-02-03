Menu Explore
Dasun Shanaka's high standard of commitment, scores first class ton in morning and aces finisher's role in T20 same day

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Shanaka hit a century in a first-class match for Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and then travelled to Dubai to play a T20 match in ILT20 later that evening.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka displayed a great commitment to first-class cricket and franchise cricket. He played two matches in a day and performed well in both of them to set high standards of commitment. The right-handed batter slammed a century in a first-class match for Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and then travelled to Dubai to play a T20 match in ILT20 later that evening.

Dasun Shanaka sets high standards of commitment.(AFP)
Dasun Shanaka sets high standards of commitment.(AFP)

Playing against Moors Club, Shanaka resumed his batting from 39 on the final day of the match and went on to score 123 in 87 balls. His blistering knock was embellished with 10 fours and 8 sixes. The match ended in a draw, and then Shanaka took a flight to Dubai.

In the ILT20I match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Shanaka provided the much-needed late flourish to their innings. He came out to bat with 14 balls remaining in Dubai Capitals innings and he got to face 12 off them. He made the best use of them and smashed 34 runs with four fours and two sixes to lift the Capitals to 217-4.

David Warner slams unbeaten 93

Meanwhile, David Warner's explosive batting propelled the Dubai Capitals into the playoffs of theILT20 Season 3 after they clinched a stunning 26-run win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. With the win, the Dubai Capitals become the fourth and final team to seal their spot in the playoffs.

Warner, playing his first match of the season, was the game-changer as his magnificent unbeaten 93 steered the Dubai Capitals to their sixth win in seven matches against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Chasing a steep total of 218, the Knight Riders had their task cut out as they needed an outright win to stay alive in the competition. Their batters got off to a cagey start, but once they got going, there was no stopping them. Andries Gous was the wrecker-in-chief as he clobbered six boundaries in 11 deliveries to guide his side to 50/0 at the end of the powerplay. Having set the tempo for the chase, Kyle Mayers stepped on the gas with a few clutch boundaries.

