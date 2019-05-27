ICC World Cup 2019: Chelsea star wishes Team India and Virat Kohli luck

Former Brazil captain and Chelsea defender David Luiz on Monday wished team India and skipper Virat Kohli luck ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

In a video message shared on the social micro-blogging website Twitter, Luiz is seen referring to Kohli as ‘bro’ and said that he will be supporting Kohli’s team in the World Cup.

Here’s another video message from @DavidLuiz_4 for my fellow Chelsea brother @juniorbachchan . Hope you & your family are well. Hopefully see you at a @ChelseaFC match next season at @StamfordBridge . pic.twitter.com/O1RvJtrsYk — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019

“Hello, Virat Kohli! Good luck for the World Cup bro and God bless you and your team. I am going to be supporting you. See you soon!” Luiz was seen saying in a video message.

ICC WORLD CUP 2019 - FULL COVERAGE

India head to the World Cup as one of the tournament favourites. They have a formidable squad but the ‘Men in Blue’ received a rude wake-up call after suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the warm-up clash.

The 32-year-old centre back Luiz, who will feature in the Europa League final against Arsenal this week, also wished luck to Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

“Imad Wasim good luck for the cricket World Cup. I know you are so so good so I hope you win and enjoy a lot, See you soon,” Luiz said.

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:07 IST