David Miller’s costly call, KL Rahul’s 92 in vain, yet both outshine Virat Kohli in IPL chases

Chasing in T20Is is often seen as one of the toughest tests for a batter, and it remains a key measure of greatness in the format. The high-intensity nature of the Indian Premier League has, over the years, produced several remarkable turnarounds, showcasing some of the finest finishers on the global stage. KL Rahul and David Miller's efforts went in vain against Gujarat Titans. (AP)

When the talk is about the best chasers, the first name that comes to mind is Virat Kohli. The ‘Chasemaster’ has built his reputation on delivering under pressure for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Indian team. He remains the highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League history with over 8700 runs, including 4032 in 132 innings while chasing, along with two centuries. His calm approach in tight situations, backed by a strike rate close to 135 and an average of 41.51, shows why he is rated so highly.

Kohli’s record speaks for itself, but this season offers a slightly different picture. Two Delhi Capitals players, David Miller and KL Rahul, have made a strong case with their numbers. In terms of batting average while chasing in the IPL, both are ahead of Kohli.

The two came under the scanner after the loss to Gujarat Titans on April 8. Miller played a quick 41 off 20 balls at a strike rate above 200 but couldn’t take his side home in a 210 chase. One key moment came when he turned down a single that could have taken the game to a Super Over, ending instead in a last-ball dot and a one-run defeat. Still, his record in chases remains strong, averaging above 49 with more than 1800 runs in 67 innings.

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Rahul, too, did his job at the top but ended up on the losing side. He scored 92 off 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes, but couldn’t finish the game. He sits second on the list, just behind his teammate, with an average of 47.92 and 2636 runs in 66 innings.

While Kohli’s legacy is built on finishing games, players like Rahul and Miller highlight another side of chasing, the ability to deliver consistently under pressure, even when the result doesn’t go in their favour.