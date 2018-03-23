David Warner a ton away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar for Newlands record

There are so many records in the cricketing books under the name of Sachin Tendulkar that it pushes few of the lesser-known ones to back drop. While some like 100 centuries, most runs across all formats and so on are tipped to stay on for quite some time, there are a few that in all likelihood can be broken in near future.

Australian opener David Warner stands right on the brink of one. Ahead of the third Test against South Africa, the left-handed batsman was in an exclusive club of just three members — Tendulkar and Michael Clarke besides him — as the only non-South Africans to have scored more than one hundred at Newlands in Cape Town. While Tendulkar took four Tests to reach the feat, Clarke had played six innings at the park. However, Warner has been a cut above the rest in this aspect.

His two centuries came in the same Test back in 2014, a 135 in the first innings followed by a 145 in the second as Australia thrashed South Africa by 245 runs.

If Warner manages to replicate his heroics once again, he’ll move to three hundreds at Newlands — one above Tendulkar and Clarke. The challenge stems from the fact that it’s not easy to bat at Newlands. There have been five innings totals of less than 50 while on 14 occassions, teams have failed to reach the 100-mark. Australia themselves have been bundled for a paltry 47 back in 2011. Overall, the venue has hosted 55 Test matches so far.