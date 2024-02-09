 David Warner confirms international retirement after T20 World Cup 2024 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / David Warner confirms international retirement after T20 World Cup 2024

David Warner confirms international retirement after T20 World Cup 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2024 08:27 PM IST

Warner made the announcement after guiding Australia to an 11-run win against West Indies in the first of the three T20I matches of the series.

Veteran Australia batter David Warner, on Friday, confirmed that he will bid farewell to the gentlemen's game at the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Warner made the announcement after guiding Australia to an 11-run win against West Indies in the first of the three T20I matches of the series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

David Warner helped Australia beat West Indies in 1st T20I
David Warner helped Australia beat West Indies in 1st T20I

The 37-year-old has already retired from ODI and Test cricket. He announced his retirement from the 50-over format on January 1 and later played his final Test match at home on January 6, where he received a standing ovation on scoring after scoring a ton and a fifty in Australia's win against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Making his 100th appearance for Australia in T20I cricket, which made him the third cricketer in history to have played 100-plus matches in each of the international formats, Warner played a crucial role in Australia taking a 1-0 lead against West Indies, where he smashed 70 off just 36 balls. Warner's stellar start, followed by Adam Zampa's three-wicket haul, helped Australia hold off a strong fightback from the Windies.

Following the win, Warner revealed that he would end his international journey after the T20 World Cup in June.

"Pleasing to get the win on the board. Was a nice wicket to bat on and you have to make the most of those. Feel great and refreshed, I’m pumped. I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there and it’s a good journey we’ve got going for the next 6 months. Pretty much the same squad going to New Zealand so it’s important we win there as well," Warner, who was named the Player of the Match, said at the post-game presentation ceremony.

If Australia manage to reclaim the T20 World Cup trophy, Warner will have the chance to retire from cricket as a world champion across formats. He was previously part of the Australian team that beat India to win the World Test Championship title last June before lifting the 2023 ODI World Cup title in November.

Australia have been clubbed with England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland in Group B of the 2024 T20 World Cup. They will begin their campaign on June 6 against Oman.

