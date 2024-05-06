David Warner opens up on getting blocked by SRH on social media: ‘It was bizarre, it did hurt’

Australia opener David Warner feels it was bizarre when Sunrisers Hyderabad blocked him from social media after releasing him from the squad. Warner led the Hyderabad-based franchise to their lone IPL title in 2016 and was their most successful captain. The left-handed batter was sacked as SRH captain midway in IPL 2022 after his relations with the franchise went sour. Kane Williamson took over the captaincy charge midseason, but they finished the season with three wins in 14 games. David Warner left Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2021.(IPL/Twitter)

Warner won Orange Cap twice while playing for Sunrisers as he ended his association with them after scoring 4,014 runs. He led them to 35 wins in 67 matches as captain. Last year, Warner got to know, he was blocked by SRH on social media when he was trying to tag them on his Instagram story.

In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Warner talked about his tainted relationship with SRH, however, he didn't reveal anything about his exit but admitted he was hurt when they blocked him.

"It did (hurt) because it was a sense of like hurt for fans. The fans are the most important relationship you could have. With the engagement with the fans that I had, with the team had was very good," Warner said.

The swashbuckling opener said that engaging with fans is most important to him, and it felt bizarre when SRH blocked him from social media, but he still stays connected with the fans.

"Not sure why I was blocked. But, I did engage with a lot of fans on the social media side for SRH. I did feel it was my duty to engage with the fans, making sure they keep coming back. That's what is most important. But from the blocking point of view, I don't know. I have been sitting on it for about 5 years. It was bizarre. At the end of the day, I still got fans who come onto my page and talk to everyone. So it's great," he added.

Meanwhile, Warner is going through a lean patch in IPL this season and scored just 167 runs in 7 matches for Delhi Capitals and has scored just one half-century. Capitals have been inconsistent so far, winning five and losing six of their last 11 games. While winning the remaining three games is a must for Pant's men, even that will only take them to 16 points which might not be enough to qualify for the last four stage of the tournament.