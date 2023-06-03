David Warner stuns by announcing Test retirement date ahead of WTC final vs India

Australia opener David Warner has dropped a retirement bombshell just four days before the start of the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final at The Oval against India. Warner on Saturday revealed that he has decided to end his long and illustrious Test career with plans to bid adieu to the format at the end of the upcoming Australian summer. David Warner(AP)

Warner is presently in London gearing up for the WTC final against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side which begins from June 7 onwards before he shifts focus to the five-match Ashes series with England that follows thereafter.

Speaking to reporters in Beckenham, Warner revealed that he wants to end his Test career following Australia's Test match aghainst Pakistan in January at his home ground in Sydney, thereby ruling himself out of the two-match Test series against West Indies. However, he did clarify that he intends to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until 2024 T20 World Cup which will be held in West Indies and the USA.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

