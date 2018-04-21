David Warner turns to home building after ball-tampering fallout

Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner has found a new way to keep himself occupied following his ouster from international cricket. Warner, who is currently serving a 12-month ban due to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, is busy building his new house in the beachside Sydney suburb of Maroubra these days.

According to a news.com.au report, the former Australian vice-captain was filmed working at the construction site of his luxury family home. The 31-year-old was all smiles sporting a hard hat, which read ‘Project Manager’ and ‘Apprentice Celebrity, while working at the site.

Warner’s wife and former model Candice has also shared a photograph on her Instagram account showing the couple’s daughters -Ivy Mae and Indi Rae- togged up in hard hats while posing at the construction site. Candice has also used the hashtag #dreamhome in her post.

“A couple of cuties on site this morning checking out the progress of their bedrooms. #dreamhome @mardiniconstructions @rolfockertarchitect,” Candice captioned the picture.

According to a report by The Australian, Warner and Candice bought the property on a block of blue ribbon land overlooking Lurline Bay for $4 million in 2015. Once built, their mansion will be worth $10 million. The couple, along with their two kids, are currently residing in a nearby Maroubra home which they had purchased for $2.3 million in March 2017.

One of the most destructive batsmen of the modern generation, Warner’s life turned upside down last month when he, along with captain Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft, was found involved in ball-tampering scandal that came to the fore during the third Test at Cape town in South Africa. After an investigation from Cricket Australia (CA), Warner was found to be the mastermind of the scandal. Subsequently, CA handed over a 12-month ban to both Warner and Smith, besides imposing a nine-month sanction on young Bancroft.