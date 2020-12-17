Day-night Test: Pat Cummins removes Mayank Agarwal with a peach of a delivery - WATCH

cricket

Despite losing the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in the very first over of the match, Team India managed to thwart the early threat posed by the duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Opener Mayank Agarwal and India’s number 3 Cheteshwar Pujara kept a cool head and dug deep in their reserves to match the challenge posed by Australia’s disciplined new ball duo.

Both batsmen were troubled with the short delivery as well as the probing line outside the off stump but they displayed great defensive skills to keep the Aussie pacers at bay and did not allow them to make further inroads early on.

Once the initial burst was over, it seemed like Agarwal was letting loose as he hit a lofted shot off Starc on the off side. Agarwal is a batsman who can change gears very quickly and get runs with his range of attacking shots as well.

But his innings was nipped in the bud when Pat Cummins bowled a peach of a delivery to get rid of him. Batting on 17 off 39 deliveries, Agarwal was undone by a delivery that moved in sharply after pitching and hit the top of middle and off stump.

It was seam bowling at its very best as Agarwal had got his eye in by the time and was still beaten due to the movement off the pitch. Cummins, known for his ability to extract movement from the surface, provided the Aussies with a much needed wicket as Agarwal and Pujara were looking to survive the first session. Had they achieved the target, they would have set a great foundation for the visitors.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first in what was a very brave and positive decision given the fact that India is playing their first ever pink ball Test match in Australia.