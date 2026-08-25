Michael Vaughan urges ECB to enforce strict punishment after Brydon Carse row: 'Send shiver down the whole...'

England’s preparations for the second Test against Pakistan have been overshadowed by an off-field controversy involving pacer Brydon Carse. Taking stock of the situation, former England captain Michael Vaughan has now called for firm disciplinary action if the ongoing investigation establishes wrongdoing. Carse was left out of England’s squad for the Lord’s Test after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) referred an alleged incident involving the Durham paceman to the Cricket Regulator. Sonny Baker was brought into the 15-man squad as his replacement. Joe Root and Brydon Carse (Action Images via Reuters)

Vaughan believes England cannot afford to treat the matter lightly if the investigation finds Carse at fault.

“Someone is going to have to get a punishment that sends a shiver down the whole England cricket team and right down through the programme,” Vaughan told BBC Radio.

“It’s the only punishment that will really hurt players," he added.

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However, the former England captain also stressed that the Durham seamer should not automatically be made the fall guy for the team’s broader disciplinary concerns. Vaughan said Carse needed appropriate support and guidance, while acknowledging that the fast bowler can sometimes be prone to making questionable decisions when given too much freedom.

“I would feel for Carse if he is the one who takes the rap for what has happened over the past nine months," said Vaughan.

What did Carse do? The controversy centres on an incident outside a pub in Derby. Carse was filmed in handcuffs in the presence of police officers following Durham’s County Championship match against Derbyshire. The footage circulated widely on social media, although Carse was reportedly detained only briefly and was subsequently released without being arrested or charged.

Vaughan believes the latest development will be particularly frustrating for Joe Root, who has returned to the England leadership group and has already spoken about the importance of players conducting themselves properly.

“Joe Root will be absolutely fuming with this,” Vaughan said. “He will have been hoping to arrive at Lord's to talk about cricket and his team," said Vaughan.

“Everything we thought has been brushed under the carpet and moved to one side; we are pretty much back to square one,” he added.

England had defeated Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs in the opening Test, and the hosts would hope to get the series done with at Lord's.