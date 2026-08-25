Joe Root admits to being ‘hacked off’ after Brydon Carse increases public scrutiny on England: ‘Really disappointed’

Joe Rooton Tuesday made his frustration clear after Brydon Carse became the latest player to get embroiled in an off-field incident, admitting that the repeated distractions are becoming increasingly difficult for the team to ignore. The England Test captain spoke to the media two days prior to the start of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, addressing the removal of the pacer from the squad following his late-night incident in Derby. Joe Root didn't mince his words as he expressed his disappointment with Brydon Carse (Action Images via Reuters)

Carse was seen in handcuffs after celebrating Durham’s victory over Derbyshire and was subsequently released, with the Cricket Regulator now examining the circumstances. He was filmed in handcuffs outside a bar on Saturday night. Police later confirmed that the fast bowler had been detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being released without further action at that stage.

Root revealed that he had spoken directly to Carse following the incident and described the seamer as upset and apologetic.

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“If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off. I'm really disappointed that after last week's performance, we sat here and we're talking about something that has nothing to do with it at all. In terms of the incident itself, it's obviously with the Regulator. There's not a lot I can say on it. It's in their hands now. I've spoken to Brydon. When I first found out, my first concern was him as a person, as someone I've spent a lot of time with and who has been involved in this dressing-room,” Root told reporters two days prior to the start of the Lord's Test.

“You obviously develop personal relationships with players, and I don't think I'm speaking out of turn by saying he's very upset, very apologetic, and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he will say that himself. It's not the isolated incident itself. It's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game, and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field,” he added.