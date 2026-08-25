DPL: Where Delhi gets a rehearsal for the big league

New Delhi: Under the floodlights of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Premier League has become more than just about showcasing the Capital’s cricket talent. It is turning into a rehearsal avenue for the Indian Premier League – the destination for most aspiring cricketers – giving players a rare opportunity to experience the intensity, scrutiny and demands of quality franchise cricket before they take the leap. Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull (R) and Purani Delhi 6 captain Aanuj Rawat at the Delhi Premier League Season 3 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. (D)

For a cricketer, the jump from age-group or domestic cricket to IPL can be huge but state leagues like DPL help bridge the gap. Its televised matches, live crowds, media attention, eight-team set-up and the presence of scouts create an environment that is far removed from a routine domestic fixture.

Essentially, players are learning how to perform when they are being watched, analysed and even scrutinised.

In many ways, that makes DPL an even more valuable exposure platform than conventional domestic tournaments. A player can go from being known within the Delhi circuit to being on the radar of IPL franchises in a matter of weeks. Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, Vansh Bedi and Tejasvi Dahiya are some examples of success stories of DPL.

Yet, as seasoned Delhi pacer and former India player Navdeep Saini, who is playing for Outer Delhi Warriors this season, points out, DPL is no laboratory in which the players can casually experiment during matches because the standard has become very high for that.

“Let me tell you the reality of this DPL… there is no scope here to come and experiment with things because its level has become so high,” Saini said. “The wickets here are quite good, and the level of the players, their skill level, has become very high. So, if you go out to try anything new here, it’s difficult.”

The same philosophy extends to batting. South Delhi Superstarz wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya has used the league to work on lap shots and reverse sweeps while honing the ability to adapt to the match situation. “If we speak about technicality, I just try to improvise a little bit on playing the lap shots and reverse sweeps.”

“The mindset remains the same – that I just have to win matches. If I have to play with a good strike rate, or if I just have to play a conservative percentage shot, that depends on the situation, but I make sure to develop new shots.”

That balance between innovation and game awareness is central to modern T20 cricket. South Delhi Superstarz captain and one of Delhi’s multi-format players Ayush Badoni, too, sees pressure as an important part of his development. “I like playing under pressure, and it’s really fun and challenging to play in these pressure situations,” he said.

That mental conditioning is important when these players eventually walk into an IPL dressing room. DPL’s impact is already visible in the players it has brought into sharper focus.

Mystery spinner Digvesh used the tournament to showcase his variations and earn a contract with Lucknow Super Giants. Dahiya demonstrated his ability as an aggressive middle-order batter and wicketkeeper and was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders. Priyansh Arya’s explosive batting, including his memorable six sixes in an over in the first edition, ensured he became Punjab Kings’ designated opener.

The value of the league, therefore, extends beyond the runs scored and wickets taken. It gives players a chance to experience the rhythm of franchise cricket even if they are not frequent features in domestic cricket. The pressure, the crowds, the cameras, the tactical battles and the knowledge that someone important, including scouts, may be watching from the stands has ensured that for Delhi’s emerging cricketers, DPL is a bridge towards preparedness.

By the time an opportunity arrives, the big stage may no longer feel daunting or entirely new.